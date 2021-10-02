Knowledge Musona returned to the scoresheet with his second goal of the season in Al-Tai’s 2-1 victory over Al-Taawoun on matchday 8 of the Saudi Pro League 2021/22 season on Saturday.

The Warriors captain had last found the back of the net in August but ended the goal drought with a brilliant long-range strike in the 67th minute.

Musona’s goal launched Al-Tai’s comeback to win their second match this season. The team is currently in the 11th position with seven points after six games.

