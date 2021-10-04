Claudio Ranieri is on the verge of sealing his return to the English Premier League after agreeing to become Watford’s head coach.

According to reports in the UK, the Italian is expected to sign a contract to take over at Vicarage Road on Monday. He will replace Xisco Munoz, who was sacked on Sunday after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Leeds to end his ten-month stay at the club.

Ranieri, who was in charge of Leicester City when they won the league title in 2016, is currently without a club. He left his role as Sampdoria manager at the end of last season.

The gaffer has also had spells in charge at Chelsea and Fulham in the EPL.

Meanwhile, Watford’s next Premier League game is at home against Liverpool on Saturday, 16 October.