Five players have withdrawn from the Ghana squad for the back-to-back 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Zimbabwe this week.

The Ghana FA has announced that China-based Mubarak Wakaso, Italian Serie A duo Alfred Duncan and Emmanuel Gyasi, Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu and Asante Kotoko defender Ismail Ganiyu will not play in the qualifiers.

The FA also announced that Reading right-back Andy Yiadom is doubtful for the ties.

The 29-year old picked up a knock in Reading’s 1-0 win over Cardiff, in the Championship, last weekend.

Ghana will host the Warriors at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021 before travelling to Harare three days later.

Meanwhile, twenty-seven players will report for camp, starting on Tuesday.

Ghana’s 27-man squad

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati- Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), Jojo Wallocott (Swindon Town)

Defenders: Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC).

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Kamaldeen Suleymana (Rennes), Joel Fameyeh (Orenburg), Yaw Yeboah (Wisła Kraków), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor)