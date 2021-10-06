Highlanders have elevated media officer Ronald Moyo to the position of Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis.

Moyo is standing in for Nhlanhla Dube, who will spend the final three months of his contract on leave.

Dube’s contract is set to expire on December 31. He assumed office in 2017, taking over from Ndumiso Gumede, and extended the deal in April 2019.

His second spell, however, caused friction within the club’s executive, and it resulted in the suspension of vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya and the then secretary, Isreal Moyo, for refusing to give him a new contract.