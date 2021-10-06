Jordan Zemura missed out on winning back-to-back Bournemouth’s Player of the Month award after losing the honour to Garry Cahill for the month of September.

The Zimbabwean defender won the award in August and was nominated again in the following period. He scored his first goals in the English Championship, a brace in 3-0 victory over Barnsley.

However, he came second in the polls with 31% of the vote while Cahill amassed 38%.

Other nominees included Mark Travers and Dominic Solanke, who got 8% and 23%, respectively.

Some wins in September We've got four strong contenders for our @MMJBournemouth Player of the Month. Have your say and get voting! #afcb — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) October 4, 2021