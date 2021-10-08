All the players in the Warriors squad to face Ghana in the World Cup Qualifiers tomorrow are now in camp after Brendan Galloway and Teenage Hadebe joined their teammates on Thursday.

The duo failed to arrive in Ghana on time after facing visa issues and missed the team’s first training session.

The Warriors are camping in Cape Coast, about 150 km out of capital city Accra.

Meanwhile, the national team will hold a training session at the match venue, Cape Coast Stadium, tonight.

The kick-off for the game is at 6 pm Zim/CAT.

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars).

Defenders: Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutais), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport), Rahman Kutsanzira (FC Platinum), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan), Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth).

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Kuda Mahachi (SuperSport), Marshal Munetsi (Reims), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Never Tigere (Azam), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Thabani Kamsoko (Zesco).

Strikers: Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates).