Warriors coach Norman Mapeza says he is disappointed with the Ghana Football Association but feels his side is ready to face the Black Stars in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Group G game on Saturday.

The national team held its first training in Ghana on Wednesday, but Mapeza was not impressed with the condition of the training facility.

The gaffer said in his pre-match press conference: “We are ready for the game, but our only disappointment is how our training ground here was not in good shape. A big football nation like Ghana, we expected something better.”

Mapeza accepts the underdog tag but believes his side can beat Ghana on Saturday.

He added: “Every team is beatable, looking at how smaller teams are winning against the big teams, so it’s possible to beat Ghana.”

The kick-off time for the match is at 6 pm Zim/CAT.