Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has hit out at Ethiopian authorities after his side faced travel disruptions on the way to the camping base ahead of a crucial 2022 World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The South African national team was forced to travel to Bahir Dar by road after touching down in Addis Ababa.

Speaking ahead of the match, Broos feels the arrangement was an underhand tactic by the hosts to frustrate them ahead of the game.

He said: “I think we deserve better than this.

“Secondly, we’re playing in a city that doesn’t have an airport that can control visa applications and passports.

“So we had to travel first to Addis Ababa and then here, which maybe is also part of the Ethiopian’s tactics.”

He added: “But okay, it is what it is and I think we are ready for the game, and we’d like to win the game. But we know that we are playing against a very good team.

“They’ve qualified for this year’s Afcon which must mean something, so we know that they are good so we will have to play a very good game tomorrow.”

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.