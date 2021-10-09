Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has named his starting eleven to face the Black Stars of Ghana in this evening’s World Cup qualifier.
Kick off time is 18:00 Zimbabwean time at the Cape Coast International Stadium.
Below is the starting eleven;
Washington Arubi, Tendayi Darikwa, Onismor Bhasera, Kelvin Madzongwe, Marvellous Nakamba, Thabani Kamusoko, Marshall Munetsi, Jordan Zemura, Perefct Chikwende, Knowledge Musona (c), Knox Mutizwa.
Substitutes: Mapisa, Madhananga,Mudimu, Sarupinda,Kutsanzira, Galloway,Kangwa, Mahachi,Dzvukamanja,Tigere, Hadebe, Shumba