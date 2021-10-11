The Warriors will host Ghana in the. returning fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Group G.

Here are the confirmed details for the match.

Competition: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, 2nd Round – Group G Matchday 4

Date & Kick-off time: Tuesday 12 October 2021, 3 pm CAT.

Match venue:

National Sports Stadium in Harare will host the game and no fans are allowed in or around the venue.

Match Officials:

Egyptian referee Mohamed Omar Amin will be the centre referee for the tie. He will be assisted by compatriots He will be assisted by Mahmoud Ashour and Ahmed Hossam Eldin.

The trio is returning to Harare on duty after officiating the Warriors’s first Group G encounter against South Africa last month.

Ahmed El Ghandour is the fourth official in the match.