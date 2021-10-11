The national team of Ghana has arrived in Harare ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Group G return fixture against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

The Black Stars touched down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport on board a chartered flight on Sunday evening.

The West Africans will hold their first training at the match venue, National Sports Stadium, this afternoon.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are set to arrive home this afternoon. The national team left Ghana on Sunday and connected via Ethiopia and then Johannesburg, South Africa.

Kick-off for the match is at 3 pm CAT.