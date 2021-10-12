Interim Warriors coach Norman Mapeza will ring the changes in defence, as his charges seek to redeem lost pride in a World Cup qualifier against Ghana this afternoon.

The former national team captain employed a makeshift central defence of Marshall Munetsi and Kelvin Madzongwe while surprisingly leaving Teenage Hadebe, Brendan Galloway and Alec Mudimu on the bench, in Saturday’s 1-3 loss in Cape Coast.

All indications point to Hadebe and Galloway starting in central defence this afternoon, while Takudzwa Chimwemwe might be employed at right back in the absence of Tendayi Darikwa.

Khama Billiat is also back, and in contention for a starting place, having missed Saturday’s game due to suspension.

Kick off is 15:00.

