Marvelous Nakamba is on the bench in Aston Villa’s home game against Wolves in the EPL.

The Zimbabwean midfielder had been tipped to start in the game as a cover-up for Douglas Luiz, who was a doubt due to a lack of preparation time after arriving late from international duty.

But coach Dean Smith has decided to throw in the Brazilian in today’s game.

In the English Championship, Jordan Zemura has retained his place in Bournemouth first XI for the game against Bristol City this afternoon.

The Zimbabwean midfielder has started in all eleven games this season. Today’s appearance will be his twelfth in the campaign.

Admiral Muskwe has returned to the Luton Town squad after recovering from an injury but is on the bench against Millwall.

Elsewhere, Tendayi Darikwa is starting for Wigan Athletic against Bolton Wanderers while Macauley Bonne will lead Ipswich attack against Cambridge United in the League 1.

Kick-off for all the games is at 4 pm CAT.

