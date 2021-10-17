Ishmael Wadi has moved to the top of the National First Division scoring chart after netting his sixth goal of the season on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean hit the target in JDR Stars’ 1-0 win over Black Leopards on Matchday seven. He is now level with Khuda Muyaba, who has also netted six goals in this campaign.

Wadi scored his first against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and added another one in the win against Pretoria Callies before slamming a brace in the 3-2 win over Polokwane City.

He also scored in the 2-0 victory over TS Sporting for his fifth of the season.

Wadi joined the second-tier club in the pre-season on a two-year deal from CAPS United after impressing during a brief trial stint.