Football fans in Zimbabwe will be able to watch the German Bundesliga and several more leagues in Europe and Africa following the regulation of a new pay-TV service in the country.

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has licensed Azam TV.

The Tanzanian satellite television service provider is expected to start operations by the end of the year.

Azam holds broadcast rights to the German Bundesliga, Tanzanian Premier League,

The sport package also comes with ESPN and ESPN 2 which shows live games in the English Football League (EFL), Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL), Dutch Eredivisie and Major League Soccer (MLS), as well as the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations.

The LFC TV shows delayed of all Liverpool matches in the EPL and Champions League.

