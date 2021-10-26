The venues and dates for the quarterfinal fixtures in the Chibuku Super Cup have been confirmed following the completion of the first round matches.

Top two teams from each pool progressed to the knockout stage with Group 1winners Dynamos set to face Black Rhinos, who finished second in Group 3. Harare City will face winners in Group 3, Cranborne Bullets in the second quarterfinal match.

Group 4 winners FC Platinum will play as hosts against Group 2 runners-up Highlanders while Chicken Inn, winners in Group 2, face Ngezi Platinum Stars.

All the games will be played at the Baobab Stadium in Ngezi.

Here are the fixtures:

Saturday 30 October

Chicken Inn vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (KO at 11 am CAT)

FC Platinum vs Highlanders (KO at 3 pm CAT)

Sunday 31 October

Cranborne Bullets vs Harare City (KO at 11 am CAT)

Dynamos FC vs Black Rhinos (KO at 3 pm CAT)