Mighty Warriors will be looking to book their place in the second round of the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifiers when they face Eswatini this afternoon.

The national women’s team is carrying a 3-1 advantage following their triumph in the first leg played in Harare last week.

Coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda travelled with an 18-member squad, dropping Rutendo Makore due to an injury she picked at the Cosafa tournament.

Also unavailable today is winger Mavis Chirandu and Talent Mungwanda.

Danai Bhobho is back in the team after missing the first leg.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Mighty Warriors Travelling squad:

Lindiwe Magwede (GK), Cynthia Shonga (GK), Nobukhosi Ncube, Sheila Makoto, Edeline Mutumbami, Egness Tumbare, Shyline Dambamuromo, Marjory Nyaumwe, Emmaculate Msipa (C), Priviledge Mupeti, Maudy Mafuruse, Rudo Neshamba, Alice Moyo, Christabel Katona, Dina Rose Banda, Purity Mugayi, Natasha Ndowa, Danai Bhobho.