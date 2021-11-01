Bournemouth coach Scott Parker is expecting Jordan Zemura to stay on the sidelines for a short time after suffering an injury on Saturday.

The 21-year old Warriors star suffered a knock in the first half of the clash but continued to play and was then replaced by Chris Memphan in the 71st minute.

Discussing Zemura’s injury, Parker told the Daily Echo: “He was struggling a little bit. He got a big knock on his ankle.

“He was hobbling around a little bit. I felt we needed to keep him on or at least give us something.

“I asked him to push through it, and he did that very well.

“The longer the game was going on, you could see someone who was pretty lame, to be fair in that sense.

“Obviously, needed to make the change, had to do that really.

“Hopefully, he’ll be fine for Wednesday (to face Preston), we’ll have to see that on Monday.”

Zemura’s injury comes when the Warriors are scheduled to play South Africa and Ethiopia in two weeks in the World Cup Qualifiers.