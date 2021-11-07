Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Rodwell Dhlakama believes his side can compete for the league title this season.

Madamburo cruised to a 5-0 victory over Bulawayo City on the opening match-day of the 2021 Castle Lager Premiership campaign on Saturday.

Nyasha Chimuntuli netted a hat-trick to add to the goals of Anelka Chivandire and Walter Vuwa.

Speaking after the match, Dlakama was convinced with the performance of his team, saying: “The win gives us confidence going forward, and the chances of us winning the league title are bright.

“We have played FC Platinum, winning one match and losing the other.

“We also played last season’s second best team and won, so from that alone you can see that we have a team that can compete for the championship.”