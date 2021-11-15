Breaking: Billiat announces retirement from international football Soccer24 on 15 Nov, 2021 Warriors star Khama Billiat has announced his retirement from international football. The 31-year old made his debut for Zimbabwe ten years ago as a 20 year old. He represented Zimbabwe at two AFCON finals, in 2017 and 2019. Below is the letter he penned announcing his retirement. Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Related No related posts.