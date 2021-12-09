Dynamos will offload a number of players in the coming window to make way for new signings.

The Glamour Boys are considering bringing in new players to strengthen their squad, including Real Betis Academy’ 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bernardo Ribeiro.

Other names that have been linked with the Harare side are FC Platinum duo of Silas Songani and Stanley Ngala, and Ngezi Platinum’s Keith Murera

Coach Tonderai Ndiraya is said to have already identified the players he wants to release in the January window to free up the space in his squad.

The list will be submitted to in the coming weeks before the end of this month.

Among those that will likely leave the club are David Temwanjira, Munyaradzi Mawadza and Tinashe Makanda.

Meanwhile, Dynamos were given US$60,000 by new sponsors Sakunda Energy to use for new transfers in this season.

The money is part of the US$ 1 million per season sponsorship deal signed in September.