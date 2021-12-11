Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has rubbished suggestions that he does not want to work with Benjani Mwaruwari in the national team technical department, questioning if anyone has heard him say so.

Mapeza was reappointed coach of the country’s senior men’s national soccer team and will oversee next month’s AFCON finals in Cameroon while there is a possibility of Mwaruwari being ropped in as one of his assistants.

When Mapeza replaced firebrand Croat Zdravko Logarusic back in September, he was given the right to name his assistants, and did not include Mwaruwari, who had worked with Loga, resulting in claims that the two do not see eye to eye.

He (Mapeza) has since trashed that theory.

“Its so sad, who has heard me saying I can’t work with Benjie? Can someone stand up and say he or she has heard me saying I can’t work with Benjie, this is sad,” Mapeza told The Chronicle.

“I suspect we have people with sinister minds who look and see themselves as king-makers on national team issues but sadly some of us are clear, this is Zimbabwe, our nation. The whole nation can’t suffer because we need to please certain individuals,” he added.