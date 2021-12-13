The available contingent of the Warriors squad for Afcon 2021 will go into camp on 23 December in Harare.

Forty players were named in the provisional squad but a couple of them have already withdrawn. These include Tendayi Darikwa, who pulled out on personal reasons, the injured duo of Marshall Munetsi and Brendan Galloway, and Tawanda Maswanhise, who failed to secure his local passport on time.

Khama Billiat announced his retirement from international football in November but efforts to convince him to reconsider his decision for the tournament are on.

The technical set-up consists of Norman Mapeza, Rodwell Dhlakama, Mandla Mpofu and Benjani Mwaruwari.

The team is set to depart for Cameroon on 29 December with the UK-based midfielder Marvelous Nakamba set to link up with the rest of the team after 3 January.

Zimbabwe is in Group B and will face fellow COSAFA team Malawi, Guinea and Senegal. The national team will be making their fifth appearance at the Afcon finals.