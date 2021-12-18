Callisto Pasuwa has completed a domestic double in Malawi after his Nyasa Big Bullets side won the 2021 Airtel Top 8 Cup on Saturday.

Bullets overcame rivals Silver Strikers 5-4 on penalties after the game had ended 1-1 at ninety minutes.

The victory completes the Blantyre-based outfit’s dominance in the Malawian top-flight this season.

Nyasa recently won the league title, their third consecutive triumph under Pasuwa.

The Zimbabwean gaffer won his first title in his debut season in 2019 before leading the team to another league glory in the following season.