Tanzania-based Prince Dube is not part of the provisional forty-man Warriors squad registered for Afcon.

The striker was nursing a long-term injury when the team was selected in November.

He has since returned to action and featured in Azam’s last three games, scoring two goals on the way.

Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare has confirmed that they are now making efforts to register Dube in the squad.

“Prince (Dube) was a player that was not part of the 40, he was not part of the 40 registered players but we are trying to register him now that he is fit and playing,” the manager told Sunday News.

“We are talking with Caf, I had made a request that we would probably need to add more players because we could not come up with the final 40 because our league was just starting. I think we will be successful in registering him.”

Zifa are also trying to persuade Khama Billiat to reconsider his decision to retire from international football.

The Kaizer Chiefs star announced his retirement after the end of the World Cup qualifying campaign in November.