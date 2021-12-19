Dynamos returned to winning ways after edging out Cranbourne Bullets 1-0 in a rescheduled matchday three encounter played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys lost their previous round tie in Triangle, and they needed a second-minute goal from Shadreck Nyahwa to register their second win of the season.

Nyahwa netted the effort with a tap-in from a close range off Albert Eonde’s cross.

Bill Antonio could have doubled the lead on the quarter-hour, but his shot from inside the box missed the target by inches.

Dynamos continued to make threats, and again, they were denied another golden opportunity when Juan Mutudza hit the post with five minutes to the break.

On the other end, Bullets were constantly kept at bay and never made any meaningful threat in the first half.

They tried to lift their pace in the second period and created a couple of attacks.

MacClint Namakhoma had the best chance for his side on minute 75 but fluffed the opportunity when he scooped his effort over from an unmissable position.

Dembare were also presented with another good chance a few moments later, but Stephen Chatikobo missed a sitter from a close range.

The scoreline remained unchanged, and Dynamos secured the victory.

At Sakubva, Highlanders slumped to their second successive defeat after losing 1-0 to Manica Diamonds.

Tichaona Mabvura scored the solitary goal from the spot in the 8th minute. The penalty came after Bosso’s Peter Mudhuwa handled inside the box.

The result lifted the Gem Boys to the top of the log with nine points, while Highlanders remained without a win and in the drop zone.