Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has included Kundai Benyu in the Warriors squad for Afcon 2021.

According to sources, the UK-born midfielder will join the rest of the team in Cameroon.

Benyu last played for the national team in 2017 when he featured in two friendly matches against Lesotho and Namibia. He subsequently received a couple of call-ups but never showed any interest until recently but passport issues hindered him.

The 24-year-old was last in the books of Icelandic club Knattspyrnudeild Vestra which plays in the second division.

His edition to the Warriors selection comes after several key players withdrew from the team.

Meanwhile, the final squad to go to Cameroon will be announced on 29 December.