Coach Norman Mapeza will reveal his final squad for the 2021 Afcon today.

Mapeza will pick twenty three players in his selection despite the room to accommodate five more stars in the selection.

CAF recently allowed teams to register bloated squads to counter the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

But it seems ZIFA will only take a few less to avoid incurring increased costs during the Warriors’ campaign.

Seventeen players are expected to leave Harare for Cameroon today and link up with the six foreign-based stars.

Zimbabwe are in Group B alongside Senegal, Guinea and Malawi. They will play their first game of the tournament on 10 January 2022 against the Teranga Lions.