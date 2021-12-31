Warriors captain Knowledge Musona scored a stoppage time winner for Saudi Arabian Premier League side Al Tai, to secure a 1-0 win over Al Hazm on Friday.

The 31-year, who put on a man of the match performance last week when he notched a brace in his side’s 3-1 victory over Al-Faisaly, was the hero yet again.

With the game deadlocked at 0-0 in time added on, the Aces Youth Academy graduate produced a brilliant solo effort to ensure victory for his side, sparking wild celebrations in the crowd.

Musona’s goalscoring form will be music to the ears of Warriors coach Norman Mapeza, who will be hoping his skipper replicates it at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals.

