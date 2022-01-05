The Zimbabwe national team will leave Yaounde today to set up base in the city of Bafoussam ahead of the Afcon 2021.

The Warriors have been in the Cameroonian capital since 29 December and played a friendly match against Sudan last Sunday.

They will use Kouekong Stadium for their first two games before travelling back to Yaounde for the final group match.

Norman Mapeza’s charges will face Senegal in their first match at the tournament on 10 January. Their next game is against fellow COSAFA team Malawi four days later before rounding the first round versus Guinea on the 18th of the month.

This will be Zimbabwe’s fifth appearance at the tournament after featuring in 2004, 2006, 2017 and 2019 editions.

Warriors fixture schedule:

Matchday 1 – Group B

Senegal vs Zimbabwe (3 pm at Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Matchday 2 – Group B

Malawi vs Zimbabwe (6 pm at Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

Matchday 3 – Group B

Zimbabwe vs Guinea (6 pm at Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde)

*All times CAT/Zim time.