South Africa-based broadcaster, DStv’s SuperSport, will broadcast the 2021 Afcon matches.

The pay-TV service had lost the rights to show all CAF games and events in 2019 after the continental football body cancelled its arrangement with French agency Lagardere.

But the games will return on the screen when the continental football event starts today.

The broadcaster will show all 52 games live across two channels, starting with the opener between hosts Cameroon vs Burkina Faso at 6 pm CAT.

For South African accounts, SuperSport Variety 3 will carry 43 matches with the remaining nine available on the PSL channel.

For Zimbabwean accounts, SS Variety 1 will feature 43 matches with the other nine on SS Football.

The Warriors’ campaign starts on Monday in a Group B opener versus Senegal at 3 pm CAT.

TV Schedule:

Sunday 9 January

Group A

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso – 6 pm CAT.

Ethiopia vs Cape Verde – 9 pm CAT.

Monday 10 January

Group B

Senegal vs Zimbabwe – 3 pm CAT.

Guinea vs Malawi – 6 pm CAT.

Group C

Morocco vs Ghana – 6 pm CAT.

Comoros vs Gabon – 9 pm CAT.