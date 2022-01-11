Jordan Zemura is expected to arrive in Cameroon tonight after he received clearance to travel by his club Bournemouth.

The utility player was delayed by the Covid-19 outbreak at the Cherries last week and was forced into quarantine. He missed the Warriors’ opening encounter at the Afcon 2021 against Senegal on Monday.

Zemura is now expected to touch down in Yaounde tonight and join the Warriors camp in Bana on the following day.

The 22-year old will then be in contention for a place in the first team to play Malawi in the next match on 14 January.