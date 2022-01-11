Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has admitted that his side struggled to break the Warriors despite winning the Afcon 2021 Group B opener played on Monday.

The Terenga Lions snatched the victory right at the death after being frustrated by Zimbabwe for almost the entire game.

Sadio Mane scored a 97th-minute penalty which came as a result of a handball by Kevin Madzongwe.

Speaking after the game, Cisse commended the Warriors’ performance, saying: “It was a tough and contested game.

“I would like to congratulate the Zimbabwean team who did not give up, who was eye-catching.

“But I think we had opportunities to kill the game. We did not do it. We lacked realism and efficiency.

“The second period was much more balanced. We never gave up, and it was difficult to have these three points.”