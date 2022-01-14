FBC Holdings, a financial services institution in Zimbabwe, has pledged winning bonuses of USD 1000 for every Warriors player and official for every game won at AFCON 2021, as well as houses if they go on to win the tournament.

Norman Mapeza’s charges take on Malawi in a crucial Group B clash this evening needing to win to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

FBC Chief Executive DR. John Mushayavanhu confirmed the development.

“We decided to offer houses to reward the warriors since such fixed assets will be a landmark that the team players and the nation will always associate with our National Team’s AFCON victory for years to come. The houses are also a legacy that the players will leave for future generations,” he said.

Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry thanked FBC for their gesture.

“I would like to thank the FBC family, in sports once a gesture like this is given you are a part of the family and we welcome you. I am sure the team will be extremely excited today to hear of this gesture,” she said.

Related