Two players missed training on Sunday as the Warriors continued their preparations for the final Afcon 2021 Group B game against Guinea on Tuesday.

The national team held its second training in the Cameroonian capital, Yaounde, but Ishmael Wadi and Alec Mudimu did not take part.

Wadi has an ankle sprain, which he picked up in the 2-1 loss to Malawi on Friday. The winger, who has so far scored Zimbabwe’s only goal at the tournament, was subbed off in the second half of the game.

Mudimu sat out during the session due to an undisclosed illness. The defender is yet to feature at Afcon 2021.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are already of the competition and they will play Guinea at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on 18 January.

The team moved its base from Bana due to the fixture schedule as the other Group B match – Malawi vs Senegal – will be played concurrently at Kouekong Stadium in Baffousam.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

