Highlanders have completed their second signing of the mid-season transfer window after snapping another FC Platinum player.

Bosso has announced the arrival of Rahman Kutsanzira, who’s joining the club in his third spell.

The midfielder was with the Bulawayo giants for four years before moving to Mandava in 2018. His first stint happened between 2009 and 2011.

🚨Players Update🚨 "Rahman Kutsanzira – the return!" Rahman Kutsanzira comes back to rainforce us on character, experience and leadership. Welcome back home Rakocha!!!!#SIYINQABA 💪 pic.twitter.com/qbmKcWqx2V — Highlanders F.C (@HighlanderBosso) January 21, 2022

Highlanders have also signed Stanley Ngala from FC Platinum on a three-year contract.

Related