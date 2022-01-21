Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe has pleaded with captain Knowledge Musona to not retired from international football.

After Zimbabwe’s failed AFCON 2021 campaign, rumour has it that Musona, who made history in Cameroon by becoming the first Zimbabwean player to score at two different finals, is contemplating retirement after a glittering international career spanning a decade.

Hadebe however believes Musona is still need in the team and should continue.

“I believe it is still a learning curve for most of us hence we still need the services of our team captain Knowledge Musona,” the gangly defender was quoted as saying by B-Metro.

“He is a great motivator and experienced player that has done a lot for the country hence the need to see him continue doing duty for the country.

“We are set to engage in the 2023 Afcon qualifiers and I believe we still need to have Musona around us,” he added.

