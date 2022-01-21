The second batch of the Warriors team will arrive home this afternoon following an unsuccessful campaign at the Afcon 2021 in Cameroon.

Zimbabwe failed to go beyond the first round, finishing on the bottom of Group B with three points. The national team managed only one victory versus Guinea and lost the other two matches against Malawi and Senegal.

The first batch arrived in Harare on Thursday, and the second group will touch down at the RGM International Airport at 12.35.

Europe-based players that were in the squad flew straight to their bases.

The team is travelling in batches because of logistical issues, including the unavailability of flights from Cameroon.

Related