Mighty Warriors striker Rudo Neshamba has joined Israeli Women’s Premier league club, Ramat HaSharon

Neshamba is joining the side on a five months deal until the end of the season. Fresh terms will then be discussed if she impresses during that short stint.

“I feel excited and nervous at the same time, hoping it is going to be a great experience,” the 29-year-old was quoted as saying by ZBC. “The league here is well organised, very competitive I must say, as compared to ours. We are nowhere close to level of competition here.”

Nashamba is tracing the footsteps of Mighty Warriors skipper, Emmaculate Msipa, who is currently turning out for Turkish Super League side, Fatih Karagümrük after a year in Spain.

