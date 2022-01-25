CAF raised the prize money for the Afcon 2021 and only the top eight teams will get a share

The prize money has been increased from $14.2m to $16.2m. The winners will go home with $5m while the runners-up pocket US$2.75m.

The losing semi-finalists will get US$2.2m each, and the quarter-finalists will earn $1.175.

The rest of the teams that finish outside the top 8 will only get $475,000 as participating fees.

This money will be released in partial payments, and CAF paid $260,000 as preliminary preparation money to every team before the tournament.

For teams that have reached the quarterfinals, the $475,000 total will form the base of the prize money and will increase as teams keep progressing through the tournament.

Zimbabwe are already out of the tournament after failing to go beyond the group stages.

The Warriors finished at the bottom of Group B with one win and two losses.