Cameroon national team players will donate their knock-out stage bonuses to the victims of the deadly stampede that happened at the Olembe Stadium last week.

Eight people died and 38 more were injured in the crash. The incident happened as crowds struggled to get access to the ground just before the kick-off for the Round of 16 clash between Cameroon vs Comoros.

Team spokesman Serge Leopold Guiffo confirmed the news and said the players have already told Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto’o about their intention.

“The Indomitable Lions asked the FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o that their bonus of 50,000,000 CFA [USD 85,585] for their qualification to the last 16 at the AFCON be given to the victims of the stampede that took place at Olembe on the 24 January,” Guiffo told ESPN.

“The request was made after their quarterfinal match against The Gambia in Douala [on Saturday 29 January], and of course, Eto’o agreed, it’s up to the players what they do with their money.”

Cameroon dedicated Saturday’s 2-0 quarterfinal win over Gambia to the victims of the disaster. The tournament hosts will return to Olembe to face Egypt in a semifinal match on Thursday.v

