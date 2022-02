The Zimbabwean duo of Talent Chawapiwa and Blessing Sarupinda have been offloaded by ambitious DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United.

The club confirmed the development through a statement which announced the departure of eight players- Chawapiwa and Sarupinda are among them.

Chapawiwa joined Sekhukhune from AmaZulu in June last year, while Sarupinda moved to the Kempton Park-based side from Harare giants CAPS United, in August last year.

