Talent Chawapihwa’s agent has spoken on the future of the Zimbabwean winger after he was released by DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United.

The 29-year old former AmaZulu speed merchant was offloaded by Babina Noko, together with countryman Blessing Sarupinda, yesterday.

His agent Mike Ngobeni said he is in the process of getting a new club for Chawapiwa.

“He is no longer Sekhukhune player, we are still weighing up options for him ,he is a free player now so no rush business,” he told Soccer24.

“So or later will find him a new home,” added Ngobeni.