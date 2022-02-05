CAF has confirmed the ranking of the teams’ performance at the Afcon 2021, and Zimbabwe is in the bottom eight on the table.

The Warriors took part in the tournament but were knocked out in the group stage after picking three points out of a possible nine.

The national team lost 1-0 to Senegal in the opening Group B match before conceding its second successive defeat, a 2-1 loss, at the hands of Malawi. The side then won 2-1 in the final encounter against Guinnea, but the victory was not enough to secure the passage to the knockout stage.

On the overall standings, Zimbabwe came out on number 17, below the other two COSAFA teams – Comoros and Malawi – who finished in the Round of 16.

2019 champions Algeria and Ghana both lie below the Warriors.

The Top 4 ranking will be decided in the 3rd/4th place play-off on Saturday (Burkina Faso vs Cameroon) and in the final on Sunday (Senegal vs Egypt).

Afcon 2021 Overall Performance Table (Top 4 excluded)

