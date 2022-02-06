Zimbabwe Under-23 defender Munashe Garananga has moved to Belarus after signing for top-flight club Dynamo Brest.

The 21-year old was with Cape Town-based academy Ubuntu Football and is the side’s first graduate to join a European club.

He signed a two-year contract with Brest and becomes the first Zimbabwean player to move to the Belarusian Premier League.

EXCITING NEWS!! We officially have our first Ubuntu graduate signed to play in Europe!!! Huge congratulations to @diealegend19 on signing a 2 year contract with @dynamobrest today! #ubuntufootball #Europe #soccer pic.twitter.com/CqnDSRMfvs — Ubuntu Football (@Ubuntu_Football) February 4, 2022

Brest won the league in and are currently sixth in the Belarus Premier League.