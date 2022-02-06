Zimbabwe Under-23 defender Munashe Garananga has moved to Belarus after signing for top-flight club Dynamo Brest.

The 21-year old was with Cape Town-based academy Ubuntu Football and is the side’s first graduate to join a European club.

He signed a two-year contract with Brest and becomes the first Zimbabwean player to move to the Belarusian Premier League.

Brest won the league in and are currently sixth in the Belarus Premier League.

