The Zimbabwe national team has dropped one place on the latest FIFA Ranking announced on Thursday.

The Warriors were in action at the just ended Afcon 2021 where they failed to progress to the knockout round.

The side lost 1-0 to Senegal in its opening Group B match at the tournament before losing 2-1 to Malawi in the following game.

Zimbabwe picked up in their third encounter when they beat Guinea 2-1, but it was too late to secure the passage to the next round.

The performance saw them gaining a mere 0.12 points on the FIFA Ranking which was not enough to push them up. The team slumped to number 122 in the World and number 32 in Africa.

Senegal, who went on to win their first ever Afcon trophy, retained the best spot in Africa, while Belgium were unmoved at the top on the world table.

World Top 10: 1. Belgium, 2. Brazil, 3. France, 4. Argentina, 5. England, 6. Italy, 7. Spain, 8. Portugal, 9. Denmark, 10. Netherlands.

Africa Top 10: 1. Senegal, 2. Morocco, 3. Nigeria, 4. Egypt , 5. Tunisia, 6. Cameroon, 7. Algeria 8. Mali, 9. Ivory Coast, 10. Burkina Faso.