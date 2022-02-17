Tinotenda Kadewere has remained the most valued player from Zimbabwe despite a sharp decrease in his market value in the past year.

According to the TransferMarkt website, the Lyon striker is now valued at €8m, down from €12m at the start of 2021.

The 26-year-old has seen his struggles mounting this season after falling out of favour at his French Ligue 1 club. He has made twelve appearances with just two starts and no goals across all competitions in the campaign.

But despite this decline in performance, Kadewere’s market value surpasses that of any Zimbabwean player.

Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba comes second on the list, but his value has also plummeted.

The midfielder, who is currently out with a long term injury, is now valued at €7m.

Saudi Arabia-based Knowledge Musona, Kaizer Chiefs winger Khama Billiat, Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic) and Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle) have also suffered a drop on the market.

However, it’s a different story for some stars whose value has risen.

US-based centre-back Teenage Hadebe and midfielder Marshall Munetsi have maintained a steady rise in value, while Jordan Zemura and Admiral Muskwe are on an upward trajectory.

Top 11 of Most Valued Players in the Warriors squad:

Name Club Age Market Value 1. Tino Kadewere Lyon (France) 26 €8.00m 2. Marvelous Nakamba Aston Villa (England) 28 €7.00m 3. Marshall Munetsi Stade de Reims (France) 25 €3.00m 4. Jordan Zemura Bournemouth (England) 22 €2.50m 5. Teenage Hadebe Houston Dynamo (USA) 26 €1.50m 6. Khama Billiat Kaizer Chiefs (SA) 31 €1.40m 7. Knowledge Musona Al Taai (S. Arabia) 31 €900Th 8. Knox Mutizwa Golden Arrows (SA) 28 €675Th. 9. Kudakwashe Mahachi SuperSport (SA) 28 €600Th. 10. Divine Lunga Mamelodi Sundowns (SA) 26 €550Th. 11. Tendayi Darikwa Wigan Athletic (England) 30 €500Th.