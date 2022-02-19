Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 4 action.

FH.

FC Platinum 0-0 Dynamos

Latest:

33′ FC Platinum get their first real chance with Bhebhe beating his marker before getting the space inside the box but fails to pack his shot perfectly and Mvula collects with ease.

23′ Big Chance wasted!! Dynamos launches a quick counter with Jaure running to get to the end of it. The skipper comes 1v1 with the advancing Mhari but he shoots straight to the keeper.

23′ Cornerkick to FCP, cleared.

19′ Antonio dances his way into the box and delivers a good cross. No takers there and FCP clear the danger.

15′ FCP starting to find their feet as they keep possession but are yet to make a clear cut chance.

10′ Freekick to Dynamos just outside the box. No problem for Mhari who collects the the ball with ease.

7′ Dynamos retaining more possession a they dominate the midfield.

4′ FC Platinum launch a quick counter attack but Banda cant finish the move perfectly as he fails to pack his shot properly.

3′ Big Chance! Nyahwa threads the ball to Paga, who deploys a dangerous cross into the box. Katema is there waiting and meets it with header from a close range, Mhari reacts quickly to parry the ball away.

1′ Dynamos get the game underway.

FCP XI: Mhari, Mbweti, Stima, Bello, Mangiza, Pavari, Mutudza, Banda, Mutimbanyoka, Bhebhe, Ngwenya.

Dynamos XI: Mvula, Mpofu, Jaure, Nyahwa, Jalai, Makarati,Murera, Kawondera, Paga, Antonio, Katema.