Mighty Warriors have failed to qualify for the 2022 Awcon after losing to Botswana on away goal rule in the final qualifying round tie.

Sithethelelwe Sibanda’s girls won the second leg 2-0 played at Francistown Stadium on Wednesday, but the victory was not enough to see them through to the finals.

Zimbabwe had lost 3-1 in the first leg and needed a victory with a three-goal margin to win the fixture.

The national women’s team went to the break tied at 0-0 but managed to turn up the heat in the second period.

Emmaculate Msipa headed home Rudo Neshamba’s cross to open the scoring in the 66th minute. Priviledge Mupeti followed up four minutes later and doubled the lead off Marjory Nyaumwe’s delivery.

The strikes levelled the tie on 3-3 but Zimbabwe bowed out for conceding more goals at home.

Botswana will now join other twelve countries that will feature at the 2022 Awcon tournament in Morocco in July.