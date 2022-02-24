FIFA president Gianni Infantino has told the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to reinstate the suspended Felton Kamambo-led Zifa board if they want the suspension on Zimbabwean football to be lifted.

The world governing body announced of Thursday that Zimbabwean football has been sanctioned for government interference in the running of the game.

Confirming the suspension and revealing what needs to be done for it to be lifted, Infantino said: “We had to suspend two of our member associations; Kenya and Zimbabwe for government interference in the activities of the football associations.”

“So the football associations are suspended from all football activities with immediate effect and they know what needs to be done before they are re-admitted,” he added.